Scott forms advisory team on cybersecurity problems

By Erin Mansfield

VTDigger.org

Gov. Phil Scott signed an executive order Tuesday creating a cybersecurity advisory team to help governments and businesses stay safe on the internet.

The team will include people from the newly formed Agency of Digital Services, the Vermont National Guard, the attorney general’s office and Vermont Emergency Management, part of the Department of Public Safety.

The advisory team will meet at least quarterly, starting next week.

“Since January, the state has seen over 3.3 million potentially malicious cyberattacks against our information resources,” Scott said at a news conference. “This is equal to 524 attempts … to subvert our defenses and gain unauthorized access every single hour for the last nine months.”

Scott said he became interested in addressing cybersecurity at a winter meeting of the National Governors Association. Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, a Democrat, brought up the issue to all the governors there, Scott said, and Vermont has since sent staffers to Virginia to learn about cybersecurity.

“We’ve seen it here in the state — threats that have involved state government — and so we thought it was a good idea to reach out and build this broad collaboration, bringing people from all perspectives together, so we could attack this not just individually but collectively,” Scott said.

He said a recent data breach involving the credit rating agency Equifax also prompted his decision to form the advisory team. “It certainly highlighted that we’re all susceptible to this and nobody goes unnoticed in some respects,” he said.

John Quinn, the secretary of the Agency of Digital Services and the state’s chief innovation officer, said the team’s first priority is to outline what it will do and a schedule for getting those things done.

Quinn said the agency, which now encompasses most IT employees across different parts of state government, has seven cybersecurity workers. As workers in other roles leave their jobs, the agency has been turning those positions into cybersecurity jobs to continue to expand that team.

“I don’t think state government is unique,” Quinn said of cyberattacks. “I think no matter what sector you’re in, cybersecurity is playing a real part in the way you do business — a day-to-day store, higher education, utilities — we’re all seeing the same thing. We’re all under the same attacks.”

He said the hackers are usually after data — including personally identifiable data, health data and credit card information.