The tradition continues: generations enjoy Tractor Parade together

The morning started out rainy and chilled, but by the time the first big wheels started rolling up Spear Street, a hot summer-like sun shone on the seventeenth annual East Charlotte Tractor Parade.

Over 100 tractors participated in the parade; everything from shiny new lawn tractors to great big vintage machines that were used by generations of Charlotte farmers. A bake-off on the lawn in front of Spear’s Corner Store was a welcome addition to the festivities this year, as well as a benefit sale for the Curvy Girls scoliosis group and a bouncy house provided by SunCommon.

The parade is truly a multi-generational event, with fathers and daughters and grandfathers and grandsons watching the parade and riding on their tractors together. A fall highlight for many Charlotters, the Tractor Parade has become an institution.

Organizer Carrie Spear hints that the next few years will be building up to a big celebration for the parade’s 20th anniversary. “It’ll be really special,” she said.