Library celebrates 20 years as Carpenter-Carse

This year marks the library’s 20th year as Carpenter-Carse Library and its location on Ballard’s Corner Road. To celebrate, the library will host Open House Week Oct. 23-27 with an abundance of programs for adults and children. For more information on the events and schedule, visit the library website at carpentercarse.org.

Monday, Oct. 23

Hinesburg Historical Society, 11 a.m. to noon: Stop by and visit our local history table, complete with treasures and photos of Carpenter-Carse Library over the years. Bring your questions for our local historian who will give an overview of the library and its important connection to our community.

Tech Talk, 2-4 p.m.: Check out what the library has for you beyond books and DVDs and our four walls. Let us introduce you to Heritage Quest, Listenup! Vermont, Mango Languages, Universal Classes, Vermont Online Library. Try out some of these great resources for yourself.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

Crafternoon, 2:15-3:15 p.m.: Get ready for Halloween with a mask-making afternoon for children ages 3 and up; under 5 must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited, sign up by emailing youthprograms.ccl@gmail.com or call the library.

Two Cents in the Till, 7 p.m.: Two Cents in the Till is a Vermont-based bluegrass/string band playing unique renditions of traditional favorites. Their tight three-part harmonies and lively tunes will get your feet moving! Two Cents in the Till is Natalie Babij on mandolin and vocals, Kimberley McKee on claw hammer banjo and vocals, Mabel Lee Cushman on guitar and vocals, and Ed Sutton on bass. Free and open to the public.

Wednesday, Oct. 25

Adult Storytelling Event, Moth-Style, 7 p.m.: Join us for a casual evening of community-generated entertainment. We invite friends and neighbors to gather at the library to hone their storytelling skills and share true stories from their lives with an eager and supportive audience. Guests are welcome to come solely to listen, but we recommend joining in on the fun! The theme of stories should be “Celebration.” Shacksbury Cider will be here selling cans of their locally made hard cider.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Have Lunch with Local Authors, 12:30 p.m.: Join us for a light lunch and discussion with three local authors: Daniel Mills, Jason Chin, and Kaylynn Twotrees. Contact the library to RSVP. Following the luncheon there will be birthday cake to celebrate 20 years as Carpenter-Carse Library.

Friday, Oct. 27

Outreach Luncheon, noon: Librarian Sara Donegan will visit Osborne Hall, adjacent to the United Church of Hinesburg, during the weekly senior luncheon to lend library materials. Lunch is $5 and open to the public. For more information about the meal, please call Debbie Wisell at 482-3058.

Friday Movie Afternoon, 3 p.m.: We will celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter and 20 years of Carpenter-Carse Library while watching one of the Harry Potter movies. Come join us – we’ll have popcorn! For some extra fun dress up as your favorite Harry Potter character.