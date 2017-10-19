Charlotte meetings
Oct. 19: Planning Commission, 7 p.m.
Oct. 23: Selectboard, 6 p.m.
Oct. 24: Conservation Commission, 7 p.m.
Hinesburg meetings
Affordable Housing Committee: 1st Wednesday of the Month at 7 p.m.
Agency Request Review Committee: Meets as needed. Contact committee for next meeting.
Conservation Commission: 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m.
Development Review Board (DRB): 1st and 3rd Tuesday of the month at 7:30 p.m.
Energy Committee: 1st Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m.
Economic Development Commission: 4th Thursday of the month.
Lake Iroquois Recreation District: 1st Monday of the month at Williston Town Office.
Planning Commission: 2nd and 4th Wednesday of the month at 7:30 p.m.
Recreation Commission: 1st Monday of the month.
Selectboard: 1st and 3rd Monday of the month at 7 p.m.
Town Forest Committee: 2nd Thursday of the month.
Trails Committee: 3rd Wednesday of the month at 7 p.m.
Village Steering Committee: 2nd Monday of the month at 7 p.m.