New administrator for Hinesburg

When Trevor Lashua stepped down as Hinesburg’s town administrator in May, Renae Marshall was tapped for the interim post.

A special projects coordinator for the town previously, Marshall also stepped in to take on the administrator role in 2014 before Lashua was hired.

A committee of town employees, residents and selectboard members conducted a search this summer. The selectboard unanimously chose Marshall at the end of that process, concluding she was the best permanent choice for the position, which she started on Oct. 9.

Selectboard member Merrily Lovell was a member of the committee that chose Marshall, a town employee for over a decade, for the job.

“Renae is devoted to the town of Hinesburg, as her work history shows,” Lovell said. “She is a very hard worker. As those who have worked with her know, if something needs to get done, you can count on Renae to work on it until it is completed.”

Lovell noted that Marshall’s prior experience should make her fully aware of the job’s challenges.

“With courage and a deep love for the town of Hinesburg, Renae stepped forward as a candidate,” Lovell said. “We are very lucky to have Renae Marshall as our new town administrator.”

Marshall was unavailable for comment for this report.