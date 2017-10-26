Bronson family of Hinesburg wins award in Fresh Air Fund’s annual photo contest

Hinesburg residents, the Bronson’s, participated in The Fresh Air Fund’s Friendly Towns Program this past summer and were among the winners of the 2017 Photo Contest. All winners were selected from the hundreds of photos submitted by volunteer host families along the East Coast and Southern Canada. The photos capture the memorable experiences our volunteer host families shared with Fresh Air children this past summer. Categories include “Backyard Fun,” “Friendship,” “New Experiences,” “Exploring Nature,” “Swimming,” “The Beach” and “Ice Cream.”

The Bronson’s photos were selected as the winners in the “Backyard Fun and New Experiences” categories, and features Fresh Air child, Keymani, 12, swimming in a lake with her summer sister Elena and horseback riding at Twitchell Hill Farm in the Central Vermont area with the Bronson’s.

The Fresh Air Fund, an independent, not-for-profit agency, has provided free summer experiences to more than 1.8 million New York City children from low-income communities since 1877. To learn more about hosting a Fresh Air child next summer, please contact your local volunteer Marion Sullivan at 802-877-3028 or visit The Fresh Air Fund atwww.freshair.org.