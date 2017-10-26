Carpenter Carse Library News

Carpenter-Carse Library this week is celebrating its 20th anniversary with special events every day. The final events scheduled are:

Lunch and cake with Local Authors, today at 12:30 p.m.: Share a light lunch and discussion with three local authors: Daniel Mills, Jason Chin, and Kaylynn Twotrees. Contact the library to RSVP. Following the luncheon there will be birthday cake to celebrate 20 years as Carpenter-Carse Library.

Outreach Luncheon, noon Friday: Librarian Sara Donegan will visit Osborne Hall, adjacent to the United Church of Hinesburg, during the weekly senior luncheon to lend library materials. Lunch is $5 and open to the public. For more information about the meal, please call Debbie Wisell at 482-3058.

Friday Movie Afternoon, 3 p.m.: Celebrate 20 years of Harry Potter and 20 years of Carpenter-Carse Library while watching one of the Harry Potter movies. Come join us – we’ll have popcorn! For some extra fun dress up as your favorite Harry Potter character.