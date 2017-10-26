Collection for winter wear drive at A Little Something — Deidre Senior and Laura Hall

With cooler weather finally settling in after a balmy September, it’s time to pull out the fleece, winter coats, hats, mitts, and other winter garb. Winter is long enough – hard to imagine how awful it would be if you were cold because you didn’t have adequate clothing.

A Little Something, located in the Shelburne Bay Plaza, ran a very successful clothing drive in early 2016 and it was amazing to see the outpouring from so many neighbors. The generosity and good will was wonderful to see!

If you’ve got some good-condition extra winter coats, jackets, fleece, outerwear or other cold-weather clothing (snow pants, boots, long johns, sweaters, socks, hats and gloves) you’d like to donate, please consider bringing them to A Little Something in the Shelburne Bay Plaza. There is always a need for adult-sized clothing, but we will gratefully accept children’s sizes as well. We’ll thank you with a gift card for future use and find a good home for your donation at one of our area agencies. If you need a receipt, the shop can provide one. Donations will be accepted through Veterans Day (Nov. 11).

Laura Hall of Shelburne has been kind enough to cover picking up the donations and bringing them where they are needed. So far, the list includes Steps to End Domestic Violence, VT Refugee Resettlement Program, ANEW Place, Harbor Place and Champlain Housing Trust. If you have any questions, please call 985-9909.

Thanks in advance for your help and consideration!

Deidre Senior and Laura Hall

Shelburne