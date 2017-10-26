Community Notes

Wheels for Warmth collects, resells tires this weekend

The annual Wheels for Warmth tire collection is this weekend with drop-offs today and Friday and the sale Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon at DuBois Construction in Montpelier.

The Chittenden County drop-off location today and Friday 2-6 p.m. is at Casella Waste Systems, 220 Avenue B, Williston; also at DuBois Construction, 46 Three Mile Bridge Road, Middlesex; and Stowe Events Field Parking Lot, Weeks Hill Road, Stowe.

DMV inspectors at the drop-offs will determine if tires can be sold (safe to use for at least one more season). If so, the donor pays nothing, and can claim as charitable contribution for tax purposes. Tires that cannot be resold may be recycled at $4 per tire.

Wheels for Warmth supports emergency fuel assistance for Vermont families in need, provides DMV-inspected, affordable tires ($30 and less) to Vermonters in need and it recycles unwanted tires.

Since 2005, the Wheels for Warmth program has raised more than $350,000 for emergency fuels assistance, sold nearly 15,000 safe, donated tires, and recycled more than 25,000 unsafe tires.

Vermont Zen Center hosts dinner, auction for hunger relief

The Vermont Zen Center in Shelburne next Sunday, Nov. 5, hosts a Hunger Banquet to raise money and awareness for hunger relief. The event will feature educational talks about hunger’s causes and solutions on both local and world scales, said Zen Center member Kelly Story. Center members will also portray the experiences of people of various income levels, including what people from across the world might eat, she said.

The event will also include a silent auction. Food to be served, as well as auction items, have been donated from local farms, restaurants, and grocery stores; Shelburne Market is among the contributors, Story noted.

Money raised by the Hunger Banquet will be donated to Oxfam, the Shelburne Food Shelf, and the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf. The Hunger Banquet will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. For tickets or to donate, visit online at vzc.org/HungerBanquet.html.

Red Cross calls for blood donors before the holiday season

With the busy holiday season approaching, the American Red Cross encourages donors to give blood now to help ensure a sufficient supply for patients this winter.

Between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, many regular donors delay giving due to holiday activities and travel. This often decreases the amount of donated blood available for patients.

More donations are needed in the weeks leading up to the holidays to help stock the shelves for patients like Emily Bratton, who received several units of blood after the birth of her first child.

“I know that my life was saved because someone, somewhere, was willing to donate their blood,” Bratton said. “There aren’t words to describe how incredibly thankful I am that people are willing to donate blood to help a stranger.”

The Red Cross encourages donors to make an appointment to give blood. Visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Chittenden County Nov. 1-15

Burlington: Nov. 6, 1-7 p.m.; University of Vermont Patrick Gym, 97 Spear Street.

Essex: Nov. 11, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Essex Cinema, 21 Essex Way.

Jericho Center: Nov. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mt. Mansfield High School, 211 Browns Trace Road.

Shelburne: Nov. 3, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Shelburne Town Center, 5420 Shelburne Road.

South Burlington: Nov. 4, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Burlington Moose Lodge 1618, 1636 Williston Road; also 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Shaw’s, 570 Shelburne Rd.; Nov. 9, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Cathedral Square, 412 Farrell St., Suite 100.

Vt.-N.H. Girl Scout Council receives 50k challenge grant

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains has received a $50,000 matching challenge from a New Hampshire Girl Scout family.

Patricia Casey, the council’s director of advancement, said the family, who wishes to remain anonymous, has pledged $50,000 toward the Unleashing Her Potential campaign. The challenge will be on the table once $200,000 has been raised by the council toward the same campaign by Sept. 30, 2018. The first $100,000 of the $200,000 goal must be committed by Dec. 29, Casey said. Raising half the larger amount will trigger the first contribution of $25,000, she explained.

The Unleashing Her Potential campaign provides girls with meaningful, innovative leadership development programs and helps transform the council’s camp properties, allowing the scouts to help the more than 10,000 girls they serve to flex their leadership muscles, try new and exciting experiences in STEM and beyond, and discover the outdoors through hiking, camping, archery, and more.

To learn more or to donate visit girlscoutsgwm.org.