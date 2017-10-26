CVU football heads into the playoffs facing a strong opponent in St. Johnsbury Saturday

After dropping the final two games of the regular season, the Champlain Valley Union High School football team will be handed a tough task in the opening round of the Division I high school playoffs.

With a 3-5 record, the Redhawks earned the No. 7 seed in the postseason and a trip to face top-seed St. Johnsbury on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the D-I quarterfinals.

In order to pull off the upset of the undefeated Hilltoppers (8-0), CVU will have to find a way to contain the top seed’s potent offense. St. Johnsbury has scored 50 points or more in four of their last five games – including a 53-17 win over the Redhawks two weeks ago.

The Hilltopper offense is powered by quarterback Jake Cady, who is threat on the ground and in the air. Mat Roy paces the running game for St. Johnsbury, while Jasper Rankin is one of Cady’s most popular targets.

In addition, the Hilltoppers are motivated. The team, which just finished their second unbeaten regular season in four years, lost in the D-I finals to Hartford last season and have been on a mission to return to the title game all year.

Meanwhile for the Redhawks, Jack ZuWallack will look to lead the rushing game as CVU will try to piece together an offense and look for a way to pull off the upset with a tough defensive effort.