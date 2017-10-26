Halloween events abound this weekend

Halloween lands on a Tuesday this year but activities to celebrate abound this weekend. Here are some of the highlights.

Old Lantern Inn and Barn’s 8th Annual Monster Bash: Friday from 7-11 p.m., grownups get decked out in costumes for a party with a cause. The annual Halloween party/fundraiser features a haunted house, snacks, cocktails, and dancing. Proceeds support Mahana Magic, a charity for children of cancer patients. Tickets: $65 online at mahanamagic.org.

The Borderlands Saturday in Shelburne is a special magical Halloween storytelling event by the Treewild nonprofit that mixes a woodland walk with theater, songs and poetry, stories, music and dance along the way. This daytime event is appropriate for even the youngest goblins without being scary. Saturday performances involve groups leaving on walks through the course every 15 minutes from 1 to 5 p.m. This year’s theme is Snow White. Many of the performers are children from the Way of the Bard. The route is an outdoor trail, so wear appropriate shoes and outerwear. Tickets: $15 adults; $10 kids 2-12 online at Treewild.org. The Borderlands is a fundraiser for the Way of the Bard, a youth group enacting social change through their performance art. 338 Thompson Road, Shelburne.

Vergennes Opera House hosts a Halloween masquerade with Burlington funk rock band Gang of Thieves. Doors open at 7 p.m., music at 7:30 p.m. with opening band Plotting Mischief comprised of local high school musicians. The event is all ages. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets: $12 in advance online at vergennesoperahouse.org or at Classic Stitching on Main Street, Vergennes; $15 at the door. Information: 877-6737.

Teal Pumpkin Project at the Hinesburg Fire Department means that if you attend the fire station party at 6-8 p.m. on Halloween, all candy and snacks will be peanut-free. For those children with allergies there will also be non-food prizes (toys). All children will have the choice of either prizes at the games. Organizers say this approach makes it safe or all children to take part and it raises awareness of the risk of candy with peanuts this time of year. For information on the Teal Pumpkin Project check out the website foodallergy.org/teal-pumpkin-project.

Shelburne Museum hosts its annual Haunted Happenings Sunday before the Shelburne Parade. Trick-or-treat on the grounds from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fee is $7 for ages 3 and up. Members and children 2 and under are free. Information: shelburnemuseum.org.

Shelburne’s Halloween Parade and ativities: The Annual Shelburne Halloween Parade is presented by the Charlotte-Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary Sunday starting at 2 p.m. in downtown Shelburne. Trick-or-treating with carnival games and a costume contest will follow the parade at the town gymnasium. Bring a canned good donation for the Shelburne Food Shelf and get a special Halloween prize! Enjoy music and free food at the Fire Station as well as a fun craft activity at the Pierson Library.

Finally, next Friday, Nov. 3, Shelburne Museum hosts Wine and Design: Día de los Muertos at 7 p.m. The event marks Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, with a wine and design fun. Participants can spend the evening with friends decorating sugar skulls and learning more about the cultural significance of this Mexican holiday. It’s limited to 30 participants age 21+. Fee: $25 general; $20 for college students with ID. The price includes one sugar skull to decorate and take home. Cash bar on site.