Hinesburg Fire Association plans cookbook fundraiser

Calling all family recipes: Hinesburg Firemen’s Association is going to be publishing a Hinesburg Family Recipe Book as a fundraiser. Their goal is 500 recipes.

The group is hoping for Hinesburg families to share their favorite family recipes, especially those handed down over time from parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Recipes will be complied and published into a cookbook that’s ready for the holidays.

Drop off recipes at the Town Hall, Fire Station, or email to dbarber7541@gmail.com or mail them to P.O. Box 12 Hinesburg, VT. Please be sure to note the family name on the recipe. Deadline is Nov. 10.