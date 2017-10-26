Hinesburg Fire Association plans cookbook fundraiser

By on No Comment

Calling all family recipes: Hinesburg Firemen’s Association is going to be publishing a Hinesburg Family Recipe Book as a fundraiser. Their goal is 500 recipes.

The group is hoping for Hinesburg families to share their favorite family recipes, especially those handed down over time from parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Recipes will be complied and published into a cookbook that’s ready for the holidays.

Drop off recipes at the Town Hall, Fire Station, or email to dbarber7541@gmail.com  or mail them to P.O. Box 12 Hinesburg, VT. Please be sure to note the family name on the recipe. Deadline is Nov. 10.

Hinesburg Fire Association plans cookbook fundraiser added by on
View all posts by The Citizen →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.