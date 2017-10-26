School celebrates the harvest season with PiE

Hinesburg Community School’s Partners in Education – called “PiE” – will host their Annual Harvest Dinner from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2 with this year’s seasonal meal prepared by the Champlain Valley Union Junior Iron Chef team.

The dinner will happen at the Hinesburg Community School cafeteria with additional help from HCS students and parent volunteers. The event will also feature live music by HCS students and staff, fresh pressed apple cider, and a community apple pie contest.

Pie judging will happen during the dinner and will be broken down into three categories: Youth (under 16), Adults (16 and up) and school district staff.

Individuals, teams and/or groups can register for the pie contest. Prizes will be given to the first-place winners for each category at the event. For contest rules and to register, visit the PiE page on the Hinesburg Community School website, hcsvt.org.

PiE’s mission is to support Hinesburg Community School by developing and nurturing a partnership between parents, staff and the community in support of the intellectual, physical and social development of each child.

For more information, contact Aimee Frost, Hinesburg Community School PiE Chair, hcspiechair@cvsdvt.org.