This is only a drill

Captain Andrew Dickerson, a member of both Shelburne and Charlotte Volunteer Fire & Rescue, demonstrates use of an Amkus tool – commonly known as the ‘jaws of life’ – during an extrication demonstration. Charlotte Firefighters demonstrate the use of compressed air foam system as a more effective way to extinguish a simulated house fire than just plain water. The demonstrations were part of Public Safety Day Saturday hosted by Charlotte Fire and Rescue. A variety of first responders conducted a range of demonstrations geared towards fire, vehicle and home safety. A medivac helicopter even stopped by for a landing and takeoff. Food and refreshment sales and a raffle helped raise money for a defibrillator unit for the town Rescue Marine unit.