Claus For Paws handmade hats help support shelter animals

Claus For Paws is selling a limited number of handmade knit hats at both Pet Food Warehouse locations in South Burlington and Shelburne. Six designs are available, and all of the sale price will benefit the 2017 Claus For Paws Holiday campaign. Prices range from $20 to $30 and they are on sale now while supplies last.

The holiday campaign will help purchase kennel cleaning supplies, bedding, food, collars, leashes, and toys which will be gifted to local humane societies, shelters, rescue groups, and other animal organizations.

Claus for Paws is a nonprofit organization that helps shelter animals while they await adoption. During the holiday season, look for specially marked “Claus for Paws” donation crates at local businesses including Doggie Styles, Pet Food Warehouse, Dealer.com, Healthy Living, and Guys Farm & Yard. They accept donations of new pet-related items. Information: ClausForPaws.org.