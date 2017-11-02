Future uncertain for Hinesburg trash and recycling drop-off center

Vague information has led to some confusion for Hinesburg residents regarding the Chittenden Solid Waste District drop-off center that currently shares space with the Hinesburg town garage.

The waste district website notes that the facility at 902 Beecher Hill Road in Hinesburg will shut down as of Dec. 2 due to the construction of the new town garage. Though officials from both the town and the district are optimistic that the facility will reopen at some point in 2018, neither can confirm a timeline for the facility or predict exactly what a new drop-off center would look like.

Hinesburg voters in March approved a $3.1 million bond to build a new town garage. Town Administrator Renae Marshall said that though the initial plan was for the drop-off center to remain open during construction, the time-sensitive nature of a phased construction project led the waste district to close the drop-off site until the garage work is complete.

CSWD Marketing and Communications Manager Jonny Finity said that initially, they hoped to keep the drop-off center open by sharing the space during the initial phases of the construction project. “As the conversation continued,” he said, “we realized that sharing complicated matters for construction process.” Closing the site completely, he said, will “give them space they needed to build garage without any delay.”

Marshall said the town’s timeline, while always somewhat unpredictable due to weather and other unforeseen delays, is to have the project finished next summer. “We’re looking at being complete with our construction by the end of July 2018, or somewhere in that time frame,” she said.

Though CSWD has yet to decide whether or not the site will reopen, or when that might happen, Marshall said she anticipates that they would be able to begin construction on a new trash and recycling facility sometime in the spring, when the current site is demolished.

CSWD has yet to commit to reopening the drop-off center. Finity said it is “very interested in having a drop off center in Hinesburg, but ultimately that’s a decision of our board of commissioners. They have expressed interest,” he said, “but that will be a conversation that is brought up again when [garage] construction nears completion.”

Finity said that CSWD will consider factors such as cost, staffing, space, and available services when it is time to make the final decision. “We are really hopeful,” he said. “We are quite confident that we will reopen a drop-off center shortly after they’re finished with the town garage.”

Marshall echoed his hopes. “There is certainly a desire on the town’s part to keep that relationship, and keep that moving forward,” she said. “From everything we’ve heard, they’re coming back.”

In the meantime, residents who used the Hinesburg drop-off are encouraged to use the CSWD facility in Williston at 1492 Redmond Road. That spot accepts more materials than any in the district, including all items the Hinesburg facility handled (trash, recycling, food scraps, metal) and also takes larger bulky items like mattresses, furniture, wood, drywall and more. The district also has created a special page on its website regarding the Hinesburg project: cswd.net/Hinesburg.