Grounds for Health receives $200,000 challenge grant

Grounds for Health, an international nongovernmental organization dedicated to the prevention of cervical cancer in developing countries, has received a $200,000 challenge grant. From now until January, every dollar raised in support of the Williston-based nonprofit’s programs in Peru, Ethiopia and Kenya will be matched by a generous anonymous donor.

Thanks to strong local health partners and coffee industry support, Grounds for Health has successfully screened over 80,000 women and treated over 6,000 women. For over 20 years, Grounds for Health has championed the single visit approach, which combines low-cost screening and treatment for cervical cancer in a single visit.

If the challenge is successful, in 2018 Grounds for Health would like to continue improving its high-quality and innovative programs through the addition of thermo-coagulation as a treatment technology and lay the groundwork to incorporate HPV testing in its single-day model the following year.

Ellen Starr, clinical director at Grounds for Health, said: “Thanks to our anonymous donor and the challenge funds that we hope to raise over the next few months, we will be able to continue to provide prevention services while planning innovations for the future. This is a win-win for women where access to basic medical services is limited.”

More information can be found at groundsforhealth.org.