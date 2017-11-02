Harvest Dinner at Hinesburg Community School tonight

Hinesburg Community School’s Partners in Education – PiE– will host their Annual Harvest Dinner and apple pie contest from 5:30-7:30 p.m. tonight with this year’s seasonal meal prepared by the Champlain Valley Union Junior Iron Chef team.

The dinner is at the Hinesburg Community School cafeteria, with additional help from HCS students and parent volunteers. The event will also feature live music by HCS students and staff, fresh pressed apple cider, and a community apple pie contest.

Pie judging will happen during the dinner and will be broken down into three categories: Youth (under 16), Adults (16 and up), and school district staff.
Information: hcsvt.org.

