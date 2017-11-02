A Little Something is having a big coat drive through Nov. 11

With cooler weather finally settling in after a balmy September, it’s time to pull out the fleece, winter coats, hats, mitts, and other winter garb.

A Little Something, located in the Shelburne Bay Plaza, is hosting its second winter coat drive. Items in good condition such as winter coats, jackets, fleece, outerwear or other cold-weather clothing (snow pants, boots, long johns, sweaters, socks, hats and gloves) are welcome donations at A Little Something in the Shelburne Bay Plaza. Adult and child sizes are welcome.

The store will thank you with a gift card for future use and find a good home for donations at one of our area agencies. If you need a receipt, the shop can provide one. Donations will be accepted through Veterans Day, Nov. 11.