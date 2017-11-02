Trinity Church announces Sacred Water discussion panels

l host two discussion panels in November focusing on local water and its importance to our lives and spirituality. The first panel is Nov. 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Trinity parish hall and will focus on issues with our local watershed and Lake Champlain and what citizens can do to help protect and preserve this resource.

The panel will feature experts in our local watershed including representatives from the Nature Conservancy, Shelburne and Hinesburg watershed boards, professional hydrologists, and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ office. Light refreshments will be available for all attending.

The second panel will be Nov. 15 and it will focus on the spiritual aspects of water. This will include leaders from the Christian, Islamic, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist, and Abenaki traditions. The conversation will look at how water is used in and influences those traditions and the impact of polluted water on various aspects of those traditions. Also 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Trinity parish hall; light refreshments.

These forums are free. Please RSVP at the church website, trinityshelburne.org in the News and Events section.

Trinity Episcopal Church is part of the Episcopal Church in Vermont, and is located at 5171 Shelburne Road in Shelburne. These panel discussions are presented by the congregation as part of tis outreach efforts on the environment. The intent is to educate the congregation and the broader community about important issues around water and the ecosystem in which we live.