3rd Annual Culinary Classic to support local cancer patients

The 3rd Annual Culinary Classic to benefit the Cancer Patient Support Foundation will be held on Saturday from 6-9 p.m. at the University of Vermont’s Davis Center. Five of the area’s most talented chefs will compete for the title. Chef Christian Kruse, the 2016 Culinary Cup Champion will defend his title against Chef Donnell Collins of Leunig’s Bistro & Café, Chef Adam Raftery from Waterworks Food + Drink, Chef Shawn Calley at the Burlington Country Club, and Chef David Hoene from Pauline’s Café.

Attendees will be able to sample food from each participating chef and get to vote for their favorite for the People’s Choice Award. Vermont’s own Food Channel Chopped Junior Champion Peggy Fischer will be a judge for the Culinary Cup Champion Award.

The Culinary Classic is sponsored by NorthCountry Federal Credit Union (NCFCU). All proceeds benefit the Cancer Patient Support Foundation and its Emergency Fund, providing direct financial assistance to cancer patients and their families in Vermont and Northern New York.

Tickets are $85 for an individual or $150 for a couple. For more information or tickets: cpsfvt.org or call 802-488-5495. There will also be a full dessert bar and exciting live and silent auctions with prizes such as Broadway tickets and a bike tour in France.