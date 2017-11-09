Chittenden Solid Waste District facilities closed Friday

The facilities of the Chittenden Sold Waste District will be closed Friday in observance of Veterans Day. They will reopen with their regular schedules on Saturday, CSWD officials said. All CSWD Drop-Off Centers, the Environmental Depot and the administrative office will be closed. The Green Mountain Compost facility will be open for leaf and yard debris drop-off.

The district’s recycling Materials Recovery Facility will be on its regular schedule.

All facilities will resume regular schedules on Saturday, November 11.

CSWD does not pick up trash or recycling. Curbside pickup schedules are set by individual haulers. Customers should contact haulers for details. In Burlington, the Department of Public Works pickup schedule is not affected.

For more information, call the CSWD hotline at 872-8111 or visit cswd.net.