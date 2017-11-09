Police, Fire food drive is Saturday in Hinesburg

The Hinesburg Police and Fire Departments on Saturday will host their seventh annual food drive to benefit the Hinesburg Food Shelf.  Community members are urged to bring non-perishable food items and/or cash donations between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. to the Hinesburg Fire Department located at 10340 Vermont Rt. 116 in Hinesburg.  The Police Department will accept donations as well through next week.

