“Resilience” film showing at Charlotte Sr. Center Sunday

This Sunday at 1 p.m. the film “Resilience,” will be shown at the Charlotte Senior Center. It addresses the concept of addressing adverse childhood experiences that can cause lifelong health problems. A panel discussion with Dr. George Till and Priscilla White, Child Victim Treatment Director for the State of Vermont, will follow. Till is also a state representative from Hinesburg/Jericho and has sponsored legislation promoting training for teachers, school nurses, and other community health personnel to build resilience in affected children. He also introduced a bill that would establish funding in the Agency of Human Services to address adverse childhood experiences.

The screening is sponsored by the Social Justice Ministry of the Charlotte Congregational Church and the Charlotte Library.

