The Champlain Valley Union High School Refugee Outreach Club is hosting an annual Winter Clothing Drive. Drop boxes should be in all of the Champlain Valley School District schools by now. Volunteers plan to distribute clothing on Nov. 18, so donations will be collected through Nov. 17.

Needed are new or gently used winter coats, hats, mittens, boots and any other warm clothing. All donations will be organized and distributed to New Americans by Outreach Club members.