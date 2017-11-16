Geer and Smith join The Nature Conservancy’s board

The Nature Conservancy in Vermont announced two new additions to its Board of Trustees: Judy Geer of Morrisville and Win Smith of Shelburne and Warren.

Geer and her husband Dick Dreissigacker direct the Craftsbury Outdoor Center, a nonprofit outdoor recreational and training facility that hosts Nordic skiing, rowing, running, and cycling activities while promoting sustainability and land and water stewardship. For nearly 25 years, Geer has also been a part of the Concept2 team in Morrisville that manufactures and sells rowing and fitness equipment to a global market, with responsibilities evolving from engineering to customer communications and marketing.

Geer holds both a bachelor’s degree in ecology and a master’s degree in engineering from Dartmouth College. A former Olympian, Geer was a member of the U.S. National Rowing Team, which competed in the 1976, 1980, and 1984 Olympics.

Smith is Chairman and CEO of Summit Ventures NE, LLC, which owns Sugarbush Resort and where he also serves as president of Sugarbush, overseeing year-round daily operations. Smith’s first career was at Merrill Lynch, where he spent 28 years. He has served as chair of the Lake Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce, is on the board of the Vermont Ski Areas Association, and will become chair of the National Ski Areas Association in May for two years.

Smith has experience on a variety of educational and nonprofit boards of directors. A graduate of Amherst College, Smith also has a master’s of business administration in finance from the University of Pennsylvania.

Heather Furman, state director of The Nature Conservancy in Vermont, said Smith and Greer bring “business acumen, appreciation for the natural world, and commitment to sustainability” to the board.

The Nature Conservancy in Vermont is a non-partisan, global conservation organization dedicated to conserving land and water. It owns and manages 55 natural areas in Vermont that are open to the public.