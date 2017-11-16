Hinesburg man charged with second DUI

Early Tuesday morning, South Burlington Police stopped and charged a Hinesburg man with driving under the influence second offense, and driving with a suspended license.

According to a press release, at 2:45 a.m. police stopped Wendell Russell, 36, of Hinesburg, who was driving a vehicle involved in an incident from the previous day. Police said Russell appeared intoxicated and gave a breath sample that indicated his blood-alcohol level to be .143 percent. In Vermont, a driver is considered under the influence with a blood-alcohol level of .08 percent.

Police also found Russell had a prior conviction for DUI and that his driver’s license was criminally suspended. Russell was cited to appear in court to face both charges, police said.