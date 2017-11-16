Hinesburg Police Log

Nov. 5 at 8:55 p.m. Police assisted Hinesburg Emergency Services with a medical call on Hayden Hill Road.

Nov. 5 at 1:11 p.m. Police took a report of an erratic driver on Silver Street.

Nov. 5 at 5:49 p.m. Police received a report of a vehicle operating erratically on Richmond Road. Officers looked in the area around Partridge Hill but did not locate the vehicle.

Nov. 6 at 8:43 a.m. Police did a VIN check on a vehicle.

Nov. 6 at 7:16 p.m. Police assisted Hinesburg Emergency with a medical call on Haystack Road.

Nov. 7 at 1:28 a.m. Police received a complaint of an unattended vehicle in a travel lane on North Road. The vehicle was missing the right front wheel and tire. The officer attempted to rouse the registered owner at his residence, but no one answered the door. The vehicle was towed.

Nov. 7 at 1:52 p.m. Police checked out a report of a man sitting in a parked car near the intersection of North Road and Texas Hill Road since 8 a.m. that day. The officer found a legally registered and inspected vehicle with no one around.

Nov. 8 at 1:08 p.m. An officer assisted the Hinesburg Fire Department with a structure fire on Charlotte Road. There were no injuries.

Nov. 8 at 7:21 p.m. An officer responded to a two-vehicle accident with property damage only on Commerce Street. A state crash report was made.

Nov. 9 at 4:52 p.m. An officer conducted quarterly checks of individuals listed on the state sex-offender registry to make sure registrants are still living at their listed addresses.

Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. An officer responded to what turned out to be a false fire alarm on Vermont 116.

Nov. 9 at 7:41 p.m. An officer on patrol found a vehicle blocking McGee Road. The vehicle had no license plates and was towed.

Nov. 10 at 5:59 a.m. An officer responded to a residential burglar alarm on Piette Road and found the house to be secure.

Nov.10 at 6:15 a.m. An officer responded to a report of a tree partially blocking Richmond Road. And notified the highway department.

Nov. 10 at 11:53 a.m. Police met with a resident near Kelly’s Field about issues with a neighbor. No further action was taken.

Nov. 10 at 2:20 p.m. An officer was dispatched to conduct a welfare check and found the Piette Road residence was empty and the person had apparently moved.

Nov. 10 at 4:42 p.m. An officer on patrol observed a vehicle being driven with an expired registration. Upon stopping the vehicle, the driver was found to have a civilly suspended license and no insurance. The operator received several citations and the vehicle was towed. Police said they do not release names in civil cases.

Nov.10 at 6:12 p.m. Police assisted Hinesburg EMS with a medical call on Anthony Road.

Nov. 10 at 6:53 p.m. Police checked out a report of a suspicious woman at a business on Kailey Way but did not find anyone.

Nov. 10 at 7:08 p.m. Police responded to a burglar alarm on Thorn Bush Road but found the business to be secure.

Nov.11 at 12:56 a.m. An officer responded to a home on Patricia’s Place for a reported citizen dispute. Alcohol was involved and one individual was taken to detox.

Nov. 11 at 2:04 p.m. An officer helped with a vehicle lockout on Majestic Lane.