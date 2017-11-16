Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post South Burlington Police hope the public can help identify a suspect in a retail theft at the Alpine Shop on Williston Road last week. The man in the photo reportedly stole approximately $349 worth of merchandise on Nov. 5, at around 4:10 p.m., police said. Anyone who might recognize the subject is asked to contact Officer DeFiore at the South Burlington Police Department at 846-4111. Police seek information on theft added by The Citizen on November 16, 2017View all posts by The Citizen →