School-community dinner celebrates the harvest

More than 180 parents, students, faculty, and community members gathered recently to break bread at the Hinesburg Community School Partners in Education (called “PiE”) Harvest Dinner. A community-building event first and fundraiser second, the annual project illustrates the partnership of Champlain Valley Union High School (via their Jr. Iron Chef Team), students (who helped make the food), parents, and the community, including farms that donated food, organizers said.

The CVU Jr. Iron Chef team prepared and served the autumn-themed meal that included produce supplied by local farms. Food donors included Full Moon Farm, Trillium Hill Farm, Lantman’s Market, Cabot, Trader Joe’s, Hannafords, Anna Pelkey, Missy Kelsen, Besteyfield Farm, and the Galper family.

New this year was an Apple PiE Contest, judged by Lt. Governor and community school parent David Zuckerman, Mark Lelli of Village Car Company, and Jen McCuin, Hinesburg recreation coordinator and school parent alumna.

Contest winners included Willa and Sophie Frost in the youth category, Kate Dodge Option in the adult category, and third-place winner Barb Gagnon. HCS faculty, students and parents provided musical entertainment.