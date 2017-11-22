Chittenden State’s Attorney visits Shelburne Nov. 27

The Shelburne Democratic Committee hosts Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at a free public forum at the town offices.

George was deputy state’s attorney for six years until Gov. Phil Scott promoted her last January to fill the post vacated by T.J. Donovan, who was elected to be Vermont’s attorney general. During her years of service, George has prosecuted domestic violence cases, combatted the opioid crisis, and created and supported positive programs for youth.

In her new role, she has focused on meeting with local law enforcement communities and strengthening communication among public service, education, and judicial systems.

George will speak about the “me too” phenomenon of women acknowledging sexual harassment and assault. She will also spend time taking questions. The talk is free and open to all.