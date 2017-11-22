Chittenden State’s Attorney visits Shelburne Nov. 27

By on No Comment

The Shelburne Democratic Committee hosts Chittenden County State’s Attorney Sarah George Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at a free public forum at the town offices.

George was deputy state’s attorney for six years until Gov. Phil Scott promoted her last January to fill the post vacated by T.J. Donovan, who was elected to be Vermont’s attorney general. During her years of service, George has prosecuted domestic violence cases, combatted the opioid crisis, and created and supported positive programs for youth.

In her new role, she has focused on meeting with local law enforcement communities and strengthening communication among public service, education, and judicial systems.

George will speak about the “me too” phenomenon of women acknowledging sexual harassment and assault. She will also spend time taking questions. The talk is free and open to all.

Chittenden State’s Attorney visits Shelburne Nov. 27 added by on
View all posts by The Citizen →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.