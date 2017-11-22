Dinner supports local conservation work

The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District hosts its annual conservation event Dec. 6 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Richmond Congregational Church. The evening will feature live music by Luke Rackers, door prizes, raffles, food, and a presentation on salmon restoration in the Lake Champlain watershed.

Dinner is traditional chicken pie with an apple dessert. All proceeds will benefit local natural resource protection projects. Tickets: $16.50 per person. For more information, to view the list of raffle items and to RSVP please visit: winooskinrcd.org

The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District is one of 14 conservation districts throughout Vermont, encompassing all of Chittenden and Washington counties as well as parts of Orange County. The district relies on grants and individual donations to complete its conservation work. Information: winooskinrcd.org.