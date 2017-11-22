Hands to Honduras Tela volunteer meeting Dec. 3

On Dec. 3 Hands to Honduras Tela – called H2HT – holds its second volunteer meeting ahead of the February 2018 service trip to Honduras.

The meeting, at 5 p.m. at the Shelburne Town Offices, second floor, is for new and returning volunteers. Next year will be the organization’s 14th year conducting the trips and medical and humanitarian service work in Tela, Honduras.

Volunteers with H2HT may participate for one week or two weeks: Volunteer Week 1 is Feb. 10-17; Volunteer Week 2 is Feb. 17-24.

For information about being a volunteer, the projects, questions about travel, or to donate large (lightweight) rolling suitcases or duffels to help transport supplies, please email lindaggilbert@gmail.com. Another volunteer meeting will be in January.