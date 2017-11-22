“Be a Santa to a Senior” gift program cheers seniors

The holidays can be a difficult time for seniors who are unable to spend them with friends or loved ones. In fact, isolated seniors are at greater risk for loneliness, anxiety, and depression.

The local Home Instead Senior Care office serving Chittenden, Lamoille, Franklin, Addison, and Grand Isle counties invites the community to take part in its “Be a Santa to a Senior” program that provides gifts and companionship through the support of local businesses, nonprofit organizations, retailers, numerous volunteers, and members of the community.

“With ‘Be a Santa to a Senior,’ we are able to bring them some comfort through a thoughtful gift that they might not otherwise receive, but, more importantly, by delivering them with a warm friendly face and kind words reminding them that their community cares about them,” said Linda Seaver of the Shelburne Home Instead Senior Care office.

Holiday shoppers are invited to visit a participating location where “Be a Santa to a Senior” trees are on display through Dec. 11. The trees have paper ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and note desired gifts. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, and return it to the store with the ornament attached. There’s no need to wrap – volunteers and program partners will wrap and deliver the gifts to local seniors in time for the holidays.

Trees can be found at area Kinney Drug Stores, Orchard Veterinary Hospital in South Burlington, PT360 locations in Shelburne and Williston, and the Alzheimer’s Association office at 300 Cornerstone Drive in Williston.

For more information, visit BeaSantatoaSenior.com or call 802-860-4663.