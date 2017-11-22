SCHIP’s fall grants total $4,500 to local nonprofits

The Shelburne, Charlotte, Hinesburg Interfaith Project – also known as SCHIP – has announced its fall 2017 grant awards, which totaled $4,500. The grants were awarded to several nonprofits in the member towns that met the criteria of serving the people in the communities in a variety of ways. The recipients were: Hinesburg Community Resource Center, Lake Champlain Land Trust, Local Motion LaPlatte River, and Support and Services at Home Seniors.

The grants are made using proceeds from the operation of SCHIP’s resale shop on Rt. 7 next to the Shelburne town offices. The shop sells donated, gently used clothing, household items, accessories, art, and collectibles.

The application deadline for the next round of grants is Jan. 31. The maximum grant amount is $3,000. Applications are available at schipstreasure.org.