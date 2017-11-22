Still time to contribute recipes to cookbook project

The deadline for submissions to the upcoming Hinesburg Firemen’s Association Family Recipe Book fundraiser project has been extended to December 1. Organizers are hoping for 500 recipes.

Hinesburg families are asked to share their favorite family recipes, especially those handed down over time from parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Recipes will be compiled and published into a cookbook that’s ready for the holidays.

Drop off recipes at the Town Hall, Fire Station, or email to dbarber7541@gmail.com. Please be sure to note the family name on the recipe.