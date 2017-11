The Arbors holiday Wreath Stroll returns this year from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 30 with proceeds supporting the Alheimer’s Association and AgeWell’s Meals on Wheels.

Wreaths uniquely decorated by 35 area businesses and individuals will be on display and sold at a silent auction. The event will also feature music by Champlain Valley Union High Madrigal Singers and homemade seasonal treats. Free and the public is invited; at The Arbors at Shelburne, 687 Harbor Rd.