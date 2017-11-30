Burlington offers parking discount for the holidays

A new holiday parking promotion will begins Nov. 25. The Burlington Business Association, Church Street Marketplace and the Department of Public Works have partnered to offer a $3 discount on metered parking in Burlington on select Saturdays this holiday season utilizing the Parkmobile app. The $3 off promo can be used for one parking session each day by using the following codes:

Nov. 25, 2017: BTVNOV25

Dec. 2, 2017: BTVDEC2

Dec. 9, 2017: BTVDEC9

Dec. 16, 2017: BTVDEC16

Visit your app store or parkmobile.com to download the app, and be sure to have all license plate info handy. If you don’t have a smartphone, call (877) 727-5010 to register for an account and call the same number any time to initiate a parking session.

Once your account is set up, follow the steps below to get your $3 off:

1. Look for the Parkmobile sign or sticker on meters downtown.

2. Once registered, use the Parkmobile app to enter in the zone number listed on the sign and enter in the promotional code to start a parking session.

Two-hour free parking is always available in all city garages. Visit www.parkburlington.com/parkmobile for more information.