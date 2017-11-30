Carpenter Carse Library News

Carpenter-Carse Library has a busy schedule in December.

Youngsters story time

Every Tuesday and Thursday, 9:30-10 a.m.

Children up to age 5 and their caregivers are invited for age-appropriate stories, movement, songs and snacks. Story time is located in the library’s community room (entrance west of the front door).

A look at vintage postcards

Dec. 5 from 2:15 to 3 p.m.

Holding and reading an old postcard can evoke memories of the past and provide glimpses into our history and culture. During the golden age of post cards (1898-1918), millions of cards were sent because they were a cheap, fast, colorful way of communicating. Come join us in learning about the postal craze and looking at some holiday cards sent to friends in Vermont, some over 100 years ago. We will also discuss some vintage postcard scenes of Hinesburg and surrounding towns, along with their long past messages. Feel free to bring along any old postcards of Hinesburg that you might have to share. After the presentation, stay for a bit and make a holiday card. All materials will be provided and refreshments will be served. Free and open to the public.

Community Writers’ Group

Dec. 5 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Calling all local writers: join the monthly Community Writers’ Group! All genres welcome. Get your literary juices flowing with creative writing prompts, network with other local wordsmiths, and enjoy a fun, stimulating monthly workshop. Snacks provided. Free and open to the public. To submit a piece of writing for others to review and enjoy before the group meets, email Laura Wisniewski at bhy@beecherhillyoga.com

Youth concert series

First Thursday of the month, Dec. 7, 4 p.m.

Join Mr. Ethan from Music for Sprouts for music, songs and dancing. Free. All ages welcome.

Holiday sing-along with the Hinesburg SongFarmers

Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

This promises to be an evening of music and merriment. Come for a song, or stay the whole time. All are welcome – no musical ability required. Delicious holiday treats will be served. Free and open to the public.

Art Reception: Judi Maculan and John Penoyar

Dec. 9 at 1 p.m.

This reception opens an exhibition featuring two Hinesburg artists.

Judith Maculan is retired from IBM and for the last few years a watercolorist. She has been displaying her work with the Northern Vermont Arts Association including last summer when she won first prize in the watercolor category at its June show.

John Penoyar is a psychologist, musician, photographer, and most recently, a painter. John began this year and enjoys working in a style “unencumbered by skill.”

Their work will be on display in the Community Room through Jan. 13.