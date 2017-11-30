Charlotte Congregational Advent schedule

The Charlotte Congregational Church has a full schedule of special Advent events scheduled in December. All events are open to the public and are free (unless otherwise indicated). For more details, visit online at charlotteucc.org or call 425-3176.

Sundays, Dec. 3-24 at 10 a.m.: Worship services and lighting advent wreath

Dec. 3, 4-5 p.m.: Messiah Sing with members of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra and Burlington Chamber Orchestra. Cost: $15 or $50 for family of four.

Tuesdays, Dec. 5, 12, 19, 5-7 p.m.: Church sanctuary open for prayer and meditation.

Dec. 11 from 6 to 7 p.m.: Gun violence vigil; individual prayer followed at 6:45 by group prayer and reflections.

Dec. 15 from 6 to 7:15 p.m.: Carols of many lands; all invited to sing carols, new and old.

Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.: Christmas pageant

Dec. 20 at 7 p.m.: Christmas concert with Elisabeth von Trapp. Admission by donation. Proceeds to benefit Malayaka House Orphanage in Entebbe, Uganda; malayakahouse.com.

Dec. 24: Christmas services starting at 10 a.m. with morning service, 4:30 p.m. family service; 7 p.m. candlelight service.

