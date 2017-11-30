Community notes

Operation Fire Cuffs collects toys for area children

The Vermont State Police, in conjunction with the Burlington Fire Department and numerous other organizations, are teaming up together to gather new toys and or donations for this Christmas holiday season. The toys will be delivered to the University of Vermont Children’s Hospital on Dec. 14.

All types of toys are needed for both boys and girls, ranging in age from toddler to teen. Toys can be dropped off at the following locations during normal business hours.

Vermont State Police Williston Barracks, 2777 St George Road , Williston.

Burlington Fire Department Station #1, 136 South Winooski Ave.,

BurlingtonBurlington Fire Department Station #5, Ferguson Ave., Burlington.

Burlington’s Annual Santa 5K supports Camp Ta-Kum-Ta

The 7th Annual Ri Ra 5K Santa Run to support Camp Ta-Kum-Ta will be held on Sunday, Dec. 3, filling the streets of Burlington with almost 2,000 Santas. The race starts outside of Ri Ra Irish Pub on Church Street at 10 a.m. and concludes in front of the Hilton on Battery Street. Immediately before the race, at 9:30 a.m., for the first time there will be a 1K fun run to make the event even more family-friendly than before.

All race participants receive a Santa suit to be worn during the event and to keep, plus a finisher medal and a free full hot breakfast for all participants after the race, courtesy of Ri Ra Irish Pub.

Runners are encouraged to collect pledges in support of their run for Camp Ta-Kum-Ta. The runner who raises the most money will receive a gift certificate thanks to the support of Von Bargen’s Jewelry. Donations are accepted online and on race day. Every donation helps Camp Ta-Kum-Ta give a child those most precious gifts: fun, joyful memories, and the freedom to just be a kid.

“The Ri Ra Santa 5k is a fun way to bring the community together to celebrate the holidays, promote health & wellness, and support Camp Ta-Kum-Ta” said Hattie Johnson, Executive Director at Camp Ta-Kum-Ta. The camp provides a safe, loving place where children from Vermont and New York who have, or have had, cancer can play, swim, dance, laugh, share, and heal.

Information: Lindsay Longe at Camp Ta-Kum-Ta at 802-598-3422 or lindsay@takumta.org. For more information about the race, visit www.santa5k.com.

American Red Cross looks for Everyday Heroes

In an effort to recognize “ordinary people doing extraordinary things,” the American Red Cross is calling on all Vermont residents to nominate someone for their Everyday Heroes Awards, an annual event that salutes unsung heroes doing good in our communities.

Along with sponsor Co-Operative Insurance Companies and media partner NBC5 – WPTZ, the Red Cross is asking Vermont residents to nominate someone they know.

Nomination categories include: Good Samaritan (over 18 or under 18), Military member, Fire Fighter, Law Enforcement, International Services, Animal Rescue, Aquatics, Medical Professional, Community Impact, Community Service and Lifetime Achievement Award

Nominees must meet the following criteria:

1. Must be a Vermont resident.

2. The heroic act/rescue must have taken place between Dec. 1, 2016 and Nov. 30, 2017.

Nominations are being accepted now through Dec. 15, 2017. To nominate a hero, go to the nomination page at redcross.org/local/new-hampshire-vermont/everyday-heroes-vt.

The winners will be honored at the Everyday Heroes Awards event on April 11, 2018 at the Sheraton Burlington Hotel.