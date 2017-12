On Saturday, the Middlebury Union High School ski team hosts its 20th annual ski sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the high school cafeteria. Items include new and used downhill equipment, cross-country gear, and some snowboarding equipment, all name brands. Accessories include socks, helmets, poles, goggles, and more.

Expert advice and fitting help will be available.

The sale promises good deals and proceeds benefit the MUHS ski team.

Admission is free and credit card payments will be accepted.