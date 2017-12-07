Arrests made in ferry robbery

Two suspects were arrested Dec. 1 in connection with an armed robbery back in November 2016 at the Charlotte ferry dock.

Richard West, 22, and Tiera Herron, 21, both of South Burlington, have been charged with assault and robbery.

Police say a third suspect is still being sought.

The assault and robbery happened Nov. 11, 2016, at about 3:30 in the morning, before the Lake Champlain Transportation Co. ferry had begun its daily loops between Charlotte and Essex, N.Y.

Two masked robbers held two private security guards at gunpoint at the Charlotte ferry dock, police said, stole an undisclosed amount of cash, then pepper-sprayed the guards as they fled.

The two guards had minor injuries from the pepper spray.

Last Friday, troopers arrested West and Herron at their residence in South Burlington. Both were taken into custody without incident.

West was released on $7,500 bail and is awaiting arraignment Jan. 23 in Chittenden County Superior Court.

Herron was being held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail, and State’s Attorney Sarah George said Herron may also face a charge of violating terms of probation from a previous case.

Herron was also charged with aiding in a robbery at Center Market in Georgia, Vt. which went awry when the 73-year-old owner, Jerrilyn Remillard, refused to hand over any money. Herron is scheduled for a status conference on the ferry assault and robbery on Jan. 2.

“We at Lake Champlain Ferries are very grateful to the Vermont State Police,” said Heather Stewart, operations manager at Lake Champlain Transportation. “They continued to check out leads and follow up in order to get the people responsible. We appreciate their communication and follow-up.”