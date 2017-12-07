Carpenter Carse Library News

Greetings from Carpenter-Carse Library!

It’s the season of giving, and we’d love for you to reflect on what the library has given you this year. Did you come after the October windstorm and find solace in our heat, wi-fi and electricity? Did you join us for birthday cake and our 20th anniversary celebrations? Have you attended story times with your children or grandchildren and met other caregivers to connect with? Maybe you were one of the over 100 people to come to our solar eclipse viewing party. Or perhaps you’re a steady book patron, coming in for the newest release from your favorite author.

However the library has given to you, we are encouraging you to give a little something back this year. Did you know that not all of our operating budget comes from taxpayer dollars? We are an incorporated library, which means that while we get most of our funding municipally, we also use donations to support our operations. These funds help make the library a warm, welcoming place and help us continue to meet the educational, cultural, and intellectual needs of our community.

Here are a few of our accomplishments from 2017:

Our youth circulation numbers skyrocketed by a huge 25 percent from last year.

We updated our youth area with new book bins and shelving.

We acquired a new logo.

We celebrated 20 years as CCL at our spot in Ballards Corner.

We started offering one-on-one tech-help hours.

Our Fourth of July Book Sale was a great success due to adding hours and the help of a new volunteer.

Speaking of volunteers, we’ve added five new folks to our fleet in 2017 for a total of eight volunteers at CCL.

As we look forward to 2018, in addition to our current services, we are planning to:

Expand hours on Wednesdays and Fridays once our new fiscal year begins (July 2018), for a total of eight extra hours each week.

Create a more user-friendly and up-to-date website.

Offer even more excellent adult and youth programming.

Add a music streaming and downloading service that is free for all patrons.

Will you consider a tax-deductible donation to help us meet our goals? We thank you in advance!

This holiday season we here at the library are grateful for all that the library gives us, as well. We love seeing people of all ages visiting the library for its myriad of uses, including serving as a social and intellectual hub for the people of Hinesburg and surrounding towns. This community makes our jobs pleasant and gratifying – we love doing the work we do because of you.

Thank you for your patronage. Have a warm and bright holiday season!

Sincerely, Carpenter-Carse Library staff

Checks may be mailed to Carpenter-Carse Library, 69 Ballards Corner Road, Hinesburg, VT 05461, or you can use the “Donate” button on our website to donate online: carpentercarse.org.

Library news and events

In-house Holiday Book Sale

Stop by to see the wonderful like-new books, CDs, DVDs and puzzles we have for sale. Great for holiday gifts, and supporting the library! Our 20th anniversary tea towels make great gifts as well.

Personal care items drive – support your neighbors

The library will be collecting personal care items for the Hinesburg Food Shelf this holiday season. The items we are accepting include new toothbrushes, toothpaste, shaving cream, razors, pads and tampons, soap, shampoo, baby wipes, diapers and pull-ups, deodorant, and lotion.

Book Discussion Group Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. Join avid readers for their discussion of selected short stories. This month’s special meeting is a potluck at 6 p.m. For more information, including directions, contact Shelli at 482-2269 or goldswei@champlain.edu.

Spanish Storytime Thursdays, Dec. 14 and Jan.11, from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Leah Hamilton leads us in Spanish songs, stories, and dances on the second Thursday of the month. Ages 0-5.

Family Movie Afternoon Friday Dec.15 at 3 p.m. Join us for a holiday movie at the library, popcorn provided! All ages welcome.