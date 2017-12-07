Charlotte vigil and others to mark Sandy Hook tragedy

In remembrance of the fifth anniversary of the Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting, as well as the thousands of American victims and survivors of gun violence since December 2012, GunSense Vermont is joining with communities and organizations nationwide to hold vigils between Dec. 10 and 14.

Ten vigils and gatherings of remembrance will take place in multiple towns across Vermont including an event in Charlotte on Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at the Charlotte Congregational Church.

Organizers include citizen activists, faith leaders, and others who want to raise awareness of the impact of gun violence affecting America.

“With these vigils, we remember Sandy Hook, and we also remember the half million gun deaths and injuries that have occurred since then,” said Clai Lasher-Sommers, GunSense Vermont’s acting executive director. “Gun violence is a public health crisis that claims on average 30 lives each day in this country. We must keep bringing these numbers and the stories behind them into the light.”

Other vigils in Chittenden County will be held in Burlington, Jericho and Williston. For more information, visit gunsensevt.org.

GunSense Vermont is a coalition of concerned citizens – gun owners, non-gun owners, Democrats, Republicans, Progressives, Independents, and more – working to take steps to reduce gun violence.

GunSense Vermont advocates for universal background check legislation and other measures that will keep guns out of the hands of people who should not have them.