Clearing happy trails in Hinesburg

A windstorm in late October caused damage and power outages across the state. In Hinesburg, downed trees blocked parts of the town trails near Lewis Creek on Hinesburg Land Trust property and in the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest. Volunteers recently spent time cleaning up the trails and removing trees that blocked access to the forest and trails.

Lenore Budd, chair of the Hinesburg Trails Committee, said she wanted to thank and recognize the people who came to help clean up. “Our public trails don’t happen on their own,” she said. “They require a lot of work from the people who use and value them.”

Volunteers moved the logs out of the way so walkers could use the trails, but did not remove them from the forest, instead letting them stay in the woods, Budd said. “They decompose and return to the soil.”

Gov. Phil Scott recently applied for federal disaster funds for the state. Federal Emergency Management Agency performed a preliminary damage assessment that identified $3.7 million in public infrastructure damage. The minimum amount Vermont is required to show for a disaster declaration is $1 million.

Budd said the committee will schedule more work days for the Hinesburg trails and forest after the holidays and depending on weather and conditions. Those interested in helping can contact her at buddfamily@gmavt.net.