Community Notes

‘Seeing and Disrupting Racism’ comes to Shelburne

The Shelburne Social Services Committee is sponsoring an open discussion facilitated by the Burlington Peace and Justice Center titled “Seeing and Disrupting Racism” at the Shelburne Town Offices on Dec. 13 from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

You may have heard the term “white fragility,” which refers to how a small level of racial stress becomes intolerable for a white person. Recognizing it and naming it can be a helpful way to stay engaged in discussions about racism and in ongoing racial justice work, even when it is uncomfortable.

This discussion is aimed at addressing the challenge in facing implicit racism and the racist systems all around us. However, the facilitators present these challenges in a positive and encouraging way that gives hope for change. Previous participants have called the program eye-opening, thought-provoking and inspiring.

Facilitators for this event are Rachel Siegel, executive director of the Burlington Peace and Justice Center, and Kina Thorpe. Both have developed their skills as facilitators through the development of, participation in, and organization of educational and activist programming.

This program is free and open to the public.

Snelling Center waives fee for early childhood applications

The Snelling Center for Government is waiving the $25 application fee until Dec. 15 for the Early Childhood Leadership Institute Class of 2018.

The institute started in 2014 in hopes of improving early childhood development. From May to October 2018, the program will bring together a diverse group of participants for 12 seminars.

The institute is designed to broaden participants’ knowledge of early childhood issues and strengthen leadership skills needed to advance the missions of organizations and communities. Topics include improving leadership and listening skills, diversity and cultural awareness, constructing early learning policy and advocacy, and promoting inquiry based leadership.

Applicants may be parents looking to expand their leadership, a professional working with or interested in early childhood development, or individuals looking to expand their civic engagement.

For more information, visit snellingcenter.org/early-childhood-leadership-institute. Applications after Dec. 15 will have a $25 fee.