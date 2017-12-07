Santa to visit Charlotte Sunday

Santa Claus is coming to town in a fire truck on Sunday and will visit with children at the Charlotte fire station from 1 to 3 p.m.

Santa will meet children and hear about their Christmas lists. Parents are welcome to take photos.

Firefighters will be on hand to give tours through the station for children to see the firetrucks up close. They’ll have refreshments as well.

Charlotte Fire and Rescue asks those attending to bring canned goods for the Charlotte Food Shelf.

All ages are welcome and the event is free.