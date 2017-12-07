VA Medical Center to host community and veteran town hall in White River Jct.

By on No Comment

As part of a national effort to improve communications with U.S. service veterans, the White River Junction VA Medical Center will host a community and veteran town hall event on Dec. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m.

The meeting is a chance for veterans, family members and others to ask questions and provide feedback to the White River Junction VA leadership team. Members of veteran service organizations, non-governmental organizations, community partners, and the general public are welcome.

The meeting will be held on the VA Hospital campus, 163 Veterans Drive, White River Junction, in Research Building 44.

VA Medical Center to host community and veteran town hall in White River Jct. added by on
View all posts by The Citizen →

Leave a Reply

Shelburne News requires that you use your full name, along with a valid email address. Your email address will not be published, shared, or used for promotional purposes. Please see our guidelines for posting for full details.