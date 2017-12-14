Burlington parking promotion extended

The Burlington Business Association, Church Street Marketplace and the Department of Public Works is extending the $3-off parking promotion until Dec. 23. Two hundred visitors have taken advantage of this discount so far.

This Saturday, use the Parkmobile app or web site and get $3 off on-street metered parking by using Parkmobile promo code BTVDEC9. Additional dates and promotional codes below:

Dec. 9, 2017 BTVDEC9

Dec. 16, 2017 BTVDEC16

Dec. 23, 2017 BTVDEC23

Additional instructions can be found at parkburlington.com/parkmobile.

Don’t forget that two-hour free parking is always available in all city garages.

This promotion is funded by the Church Street Marketplace, Larkin Hospitality, and the Burlington Business Association via the Downtown Improvement District fund.